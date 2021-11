No media source currently available

On the Diaspora Forum hosts Jonga Kandemiiri and Gibbs Dube are talking about the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits, expected to expire in South Africa next month. Guests: Vusumuzi Sibanda, Bongani Mkhwanazi, Regis vusanga Charumbira.