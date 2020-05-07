Livetalk: Diaspora Forum

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Diaspora Forum hosts Jonga Kandemiiri and Gibbs Dube discuss challenges faced by Zimbabweans caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Our guests this week are human rights lawyer Dewa Mavhinga, Citizens Initiative member Chenamoyo Mutambasere and Dan Moyo of the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe.