Livetalk: Diaspora Forum

Diaspora Forum hosts Jonga Kandemiiri and Gibbs Dube discuss challenges faced by Zimbabweans caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Our guests this week are human rights lawyer Dewa Mavhinga, Citizens Initiative member Chenamoyo Mutambasere and Dan Moyo of the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe.

