Livetalk, November 5, 2021: Climate Change, Way Forward for Zimbabwe
On Livetalk, our hosts Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye are talking about climate change with guests Tshuma (Zanu PF), Tawanda Dzokora (MDC Alliance), Innocent Ndibali (Economic Freedom Fighters Zimbabwe) and independent commentators Sikhumbuzo Mlalazi and Busani Mbuso Ntini.
