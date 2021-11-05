Accessibility links

Livetalk, November 5, 2021: Climate Change, Way Forward for Zimbabwe

On Livetalk, our hosts Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye are talking about climate change with guests Tshuma (Zanu PF), Tawanda Dzokora (MDC Alliance), Innocent Ndibali (Economic Freedom Fighters Zimbabwe) and independent commentators Sikhumbuzo Mlalazi and Busani Mbuso Ntini.

