Diaspora Forum, March 23, 2022: Zimbabwe’s By-elections, Ukraine/Russia War

Show more Show less

Livetalk: Tonight we are looking at Zimbabwe’s forthcoming by-elections set for Saturday. We are also analyzing the Ukraine/Russia war amid security tensions in Europe. Guests: Charles Mutama (Patriotic Zimbabweans Party); Tawanda Dzokora (Citizens Coalition for Change); Regis Vusango (Zanu PF) and Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance).