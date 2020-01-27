Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
Photo Gallery

Kobe Bryant 1978 - 2020

Kobe Bryant, widely considered one of the greatest players in basketball, was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday. He was 41.

Kobe Bryant, widely considered one of the greatest players in basketball, was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday. He was 41.

A transcendent star who went straight from high school to the game's biggest stage, Bryant won five NBA championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers and was the face of the franchise during his 20-year career.

Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, have four daughters: Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri, who was born in June 2019.
Kobe Bryant reaches in for the ball against Gary Payton
1 Kobe Bryant reaches in for the ball against Gary Payton
Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O&#39;Neal and Kobe Bryant
2 Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
3 Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson and Kobe Bryant
4 Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson and Kobe Bryant

Load more

See comments

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG