Khupe MDC Takes Nelson Chamisa Group to Court Over $1.8 Million State Funds

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Thokozani Khupe says it has instructed its attorneys to institute legal proceedings against the Nelson Chamisa-led to recover $1.8 million allocated to the party under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

According to the party’s deputy president, Obert Gutu, this follows the withdrawal of a court case in which the Chamisa group was seeking an order to stop the Khupe faction from using the party name and logo.

The Chamisa MDC-T wants the case to be on the common court roll instead of being handled by the courts as an urgent matter.

In response to the move, Gutu said “this shows that we are the legitimate MDC-T.”