Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T Recalls 8 MDC Alliance Legislators

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) led by Thokozani Khupe has recalled eight more legislators aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance.

MDC presidential spokesperson, Khaliphani Pugeni, told VOA the recalled eight senators “had defected to the MDC Alliance.”

The Khupe MDC formation has so far recalled 21 legislators, claiming that the party is following a Supreme Court ruling that nullified the Chamisa’s elevation to the position of president of the MDC after the death of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

The first MDC Alliance members who were recalled are Thabitha Khumalo, Lilian Timveous, Charlotte Hwende and Prosper Mutseyami - aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Allience.

Two weeks later, House of Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced that the MDC-T had also recalled Amos Chibaya, Happymore Chidziva, Nomathemba Ndlovu, Anna Muyambo, Francesca Ncube, Murisi Zwizwayi, Virginia Muradzikwa, Concilia Majaya and Mucharairwa Mugidho.

The party’s presidential spokesperson, Khaliphani Pugeni, said the MDC-T will recall more legislators aligned to MDC Alliance if they continue supporting Chamisa.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that Chamisa was not legitimately elected MDC leader soon after the death of the party’s founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa contested the 2018 presidential poll under the MDC Alliance. He got over two million votes and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was declared the winner by the Electoral Court, amassed more votes in the disputed poll. Chamisa has refused to recognize Mnangagwa as the president of Zimbabwe.