Opposition MDC-T Attempting to Dump Powerful Senior Party Official Ahead of Crucial Party Congress

A senior member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) led by Thokozani Khupe is under siege after he unearthed moves by the party leadership to allegedly “rig” internal party elections scheduled for December this year.

Acting organizing secretaary Abednico Bhebhe, who recently filed a court application seeking an order compelling Khupe, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi to disclose critical information for the Extra Ordinary Congress, faces expulsion from the party, which has also barred MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his colleagues from contesting any post in the forthcoming event to replace the late MDC founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Responding to questions sent to him by VOA Zimbabwe Service, Bhebhe said, “I’m not in a position to say anything as this issue is in the courts. I can only comment when the case is finalized.”

The party announced Monday that it is taking stern measures against Bhebhe, who also claimed in court papers that some party funds provided under the Political Parties Act may have been misappropriated.

The Khupe MDC formation, which is denying allegations levelled against it, has recalled several lawmakers and councillors linked to Chamisa, saying the move is in line with a Supreme Court ruling, which declared null and void Chamisa’s elevation to the post of president of the party.

In a damning High Court affidavit, Bhebhe is accusing Khupe, Mwonzora and Komichi of failing to hold national executive and national council meetings as prescribed in the party’s constitution.

He claimed that the three have violated some sections of the MDC-T constitution by creating some new party structures.

Indications are that the Khupe formation got rid of some MDC-T members, who were in the 2014 structures, which are supposed to be used at the Extra Ordinary Congress to elect new leaders.

Khupe, Mwonzora and Komichi were unavailable for comment as they were not responding to calls on their mobile phones.