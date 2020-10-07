MDC-T Leader Khupe, 13 Others Declared MPs After Ousting MDC Alliance Lawmakers

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Thokozani Khupe and 13 others were today declared by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as Members of Parliament following the recalling of proportional representation lawmakers by Khupe’s party, who were said to be aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC formation.

Other new members of the House of Assembly are Yvonne Musarurwa, Moyo Lindani, Sawuke January, Munochinzwa Memory, Sibanda Lwazi and Mokone Sipho. The new senators are Dorothy Molly Ndhlovu, Pugeni Khaliphani, Tamani Moyo, Getrude Moyo, Piniel Denga, Chief Ndlovu, Nomakanga Khumalo and Teti Chisorochengwe.

Khupe, who was deputy prime minister under the government of national unity that was formed in 2009 by some MDC formations and Zanu PF following an impasse over election results, told reporters that she is in parliament to cater for the needs of all Zimbabweans.

More details to follow …