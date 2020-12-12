Accessibility links

Kenya Grants Citizenship to Nearly 1,700 People of Shona Origin

  • Jonga Kandemiiri
The community in Kenya has been stateless for over 50 years. (photo courtesy: Chief Joshua Kimemia)
MARYLAND — 

The Kenyan government has granted citizenship to nearly 1,700 people of Shona origin, who settled in the east African country from Zimbabwe in the 1930s.

In an interview, Shona community leader, Oliver Muregerera, said President Uhuru Kenyatta, who invited them to attend the nation’s independence celebrations, made the pleasant announcement Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.

“… We didn’t know anything about the date (for receiving the immigration status) today. We were just called by president Uhuru Kenyatta to come to the stadium. When we got to the stadium we were there just as people attending the celebrations. And then, amazingly, we were told that we were going to be given some registration certificates to note that we are citizens from today. People who were granted the status were 1,670.”

More details to follow …

