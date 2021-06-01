Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Arrests Imposter Amid Fears of Rising Numbers of ZACC Conmen

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it has arrested an impostor who claimed to be an investigator with the Commission.

ZACC spokesperson, John Makamure, said Prosper Kaseke of Close Glen Norah, Harare, “gave a lift to a ZACC investigator and two other passengers at Westgate on their way to Nyabira last Friday.

“Along the way, Kaseke identified himself to the passengers as a field officer at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. He produced a fake identification card which was written National Anti-Corruption of Zimbabwe and told the passengers that he was on duty and was operating in the Banket area.”

Makamure said Kaseke went on to state that he was a captain stationed at Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s Herbert Chitepo offices.

Kaseke, according to ZACC, also indicated that he had operated in many areas around Zimbabwe, including border areas and Kwekwe.

“On arrival at Nyabira, the ZACC Investigations Officer who was a passenger in the vehicle requested for a stopover at the bus-stop and he immediately arrested the impersonator and took him to Nyabira Police Station where he was detained.

“ZACC has received several reports of people that are masquerading as ZACC Commissioners, investigators or officials. We urge the public to be wary of such criminals.”

If anyone is approached by these so called ZACC officials, they must request for a positive identification or report the matter to the nearest police station, Whatsapp number +263719529483 or +263242307065/6/7, +263242369602/5/8/14 or zacc.online/tipoffs.

ZACC is a state entity tasked with investigating various crimes in Zimbabwe.