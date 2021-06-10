High Court Rules That Chief Justice Malaba Not in Contempt of Court for Returning to Work

The High Court has found the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Luke Malaba, not in contempt of court for returning to work following a ruling by the same court that the extension of his term of office by the president was null and void.

According to a VOA Correspondent based in Harare, Justices Amy Tsanga and Slyvia Chirawu-Mugomba ruled today that Malaba followed proper procedures when he returned to work after the Attorney General and the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage filed an appeal against the High Court order that invalidated his extension of office.

Musa Kika of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum filed an urgent court application seeking the incacertation of Malaba for a six-month jail term claiming that Malaba was in contempt of court.

More details to follow …