Vice chairperson of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Job Sikhala, has appeared before a Masvingo district magistrate facing charges of subversion.

Sikhala, who was arrested Tuesaday following allegations of contravening Section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23), was remanded in custody to July 24.

His lawyers are expected to make a bail application at the High Court on Thursday.

More details to follow …