Court Dismisses Zuma's Attempt to Block Arrest

South Africa's high court on Friday (July 9) dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application to block his arrest for contempt of court, days after he handed himself over to police to begin a 15-month jail term.

"The application is dismissed with costs," the judge presiding over the case said.

The constitutional court last week ordered Zuma jailed for refusing to give evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his nine years in office from 2009. Though he turned himself in on Wednesday (July 7) night, Zuma has challenged his sentence.

Zuma's jail order has been seen as the most dramatic chapter yet in his journey from a revered anti-apartheid activist to a politician tainted by multiple charges of sleaze and corruption, all of which he denies.

Zuma, 79, denies widespread corruption and has maintained he is the victim of a political witch-hunt.