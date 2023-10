An Israeli soldier was freed from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip during the military's ground operation, the military said on Monday (October 30)

The military said the soldier, who it named as Ori Megidish, had been kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

It said she had since undergone medical checks and was "doing well." It did not give details on the circumstances of her release.

(Production: Roleen Tafakji)