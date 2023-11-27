Israel, Hamas Agree to Extend Truce for Two More Days

Israel and Hamas reached an agreement Monday to extend their cease-fire in Gaza for two more days, with the militants releasing more hostages and the Jewish state freeing more Palestinian prisoners, the Qatari government announced.

The extension of the temporary cease-fire was negotiated by Qatar and came on the final day of the original four-day truce between the warring sides. The United States, which has been calling for a truce as long as hostages are being released, said it welcomed the extended cessation in fighting.

Israel had said it would halt its ground invasion and aerial attack on Hamas in the Gaza Strip by one day beyond the original pact for every 10 additional hostages Hamas releases and free three times that many Palestinians held in Israeli jails on various offenses. Hamas confirmed it had agreed to a two-day extension "under the same terms."

A fourth swap of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners was expected later Monday, with a total of 50 Israeli hostages freed over the last four days and 150 Palestinians released.

While the extended cease-fire held out the prospect of a longer truce, Israel has remained adamant in its stated goal of crushing Hamas' military capabilities and ending its 16-year rule over Gaza, the narrow territory along the Mediterranean Sea, after the shock October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and led to the Hamas capture of about 240 hostages, according to Israel.

Israel's offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza has killed more than 14,000 people, the majority of them women and children, according to Gaza health officials.

Under the original agreement, before any Monday swap of hostages and prisoners, 58 hostages have been released, including 39 Israelis. Before the truce, four hostages were freed, another rescued and two were found dead inside Gaza. More than 100 Palestinians have been freed from Israeli jails.

In a statement, two relatives of Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old girl with dual Israeli American citizenship who was released Sunday, said, "We can get all hostages back home. We have to keep pushing."

Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror group, and other allied militants could still be holding up to 175 hostages, enough to potentially extend the cease-fire for two and a half weeks.

But the hostage group includes a number of Israeli soldiers, and the militants could make stiffer demands for their release.

The White House said in a statement Sunday that President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about the release of hostages and discussed the pause in the fighting and the surge in much-needed additional humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip.

In Barcelona, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the four-day truce an "important first step," but said much more is needed to "alleviate the dire situation in Gaza and to find a way out of the current crisis."

"The pause should be extended to make it sustainable and long-lasting while working for a political solution," he said Monday at the start of a meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Borrell said the "indiscriminate brutality" of the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians cannot be justified but said "one horror cannot justify another horror," noting the widespread destruction in Gaza from Israel's military campaign.

China said Monday its top diplomat, Wang Yi, will preside over a Wednesday U.N. Security Council meeting focused on the Israel-Hamas situation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters that China hopes the talks would lead to a prolonged cease-fire and an end to the fighting, and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.