India, Chinese Troops Withdraw from Disputed Border Area
Indian and Chinese troops have withdrawn from a disputed border that triggered a nine-month long standoff between the two countries but rebuilding ties will not be easy as disputes linger. However, trade ties between the two large Asian economies are expected to improve.Anjana Pasricha reports.
