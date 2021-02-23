Accessibility links

India, Chinese Troops Withdraw from Disputed Border Area

Indian and Chinese troops have withdrawn from a disputed border that triggered a nine-month long standoff between the two countries but rebuilding ties will not be easy as disputes linger. However, trade ties between the two large Asian economies are expected to improve.Anjana Pasricha reports.

