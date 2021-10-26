Zimbabwe Police Arrest, Detain War Veterans Demanding Increase in Pension Earnings

Zimbabwe police have arrested 40 former freedom fighters who were protesting against poor pension earnings in Harare.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the arrested war veterans are currently detained at Harare Central Police Station, Rhodesville Police Station and Highlands Police Station.

In a tweet, the ZLHR said the former freedom fighters “are yet to be advised of the charges they are facing by ZRP.”

The war vets, represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe, Blessing Nyamaropa and Tinashe Chinox of the ZLHR, say they are failing to make ends meet due to poor pensions earnings.

More details to follow …