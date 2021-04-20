Accessibility links

Chad Army Spokesman Says President Idriss Deby Dead at 68

Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno (C) casts his ballot at a polling station in N'djamena, on April 11, 2021. - Chad headed into presidential elections on April 11, 2021 with Idriss Deby Itno, ruler for the last three decades, set to win a sixth…

A Chadian army spokesman says President Idriss Deby has died, days after being re-elected to a sixth term.

The army spokesman said Tuesday that Deby was killed while visiting troops on the frontline of a fight against rebels, who were reported Monday to be advancing on the Chadian capital, N’djamena.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report from the Chadian president’s office.

Deby, 68, has ruled Chad since coming to power in a 1990 coup. He won 79 percent of the vote in the April 11 election, according to official results.

