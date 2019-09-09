Accessibility links

High-Powered Zimbabwe Delegation in Singapore to Collect Mugabe's Body

  • Jonga Kandemiiri
Mugabe Homestead in Zvimba communal lands, Mashonaland West province.

WASHINGTON — 

The body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe who died last week, is expected to be repatriated from Singapore on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed that a chartered plane left the country Monday, with a high-powered delegation including Vice President Kembo Mohadi, to facilitate the repatriation of the body of the former leader who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in Singapore, since April.

While details are clear about the various venues citizens can pay their last respects, Mutsvangwa could not disclose the place where the man who ruled the country since independence in 1980, will be buried, fueling speculation of tension between the government, the ruling Zanu-PF party and Mugabe’s family.

The ruling party, which Mugabe presided over until his forced resignation in 2017, had expelled the former leader and his wife from the party he founded.

Mutsvangwa said a committee organizing the burial arrangements will release funeral details in due course.

Interview With Monica Mutsvangwa
Interview With Monica Mutsvangwa
by VOA

