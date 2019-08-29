High Court Nullifies Election of Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami

A Zimbabwean court has nullified the election of controversial Bulawayo deputy mayor, Tinashe Kambarami.

High Court judge Justice Thomson Mabhikwa made the ruling Thursday in the city in a case in which 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust was seeking an order to nullify his election as Ward 3 councillor, citing his criminal record.

Kambarami was convicted of theft and fined $80 or18 days last year by a Bulawayo regional magistrate for stealing an extension cord from an electrician he hired to work in his office.

He now ceases to be a councilor and deputy mayor.

More details to follow …