Zambia Opposition Leader Beats Incumbent President Lungu in Presidential Election

Zambia’s opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has defeated incumbent president Edgar Lungu by almost one million votes.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) declared Hichilema president elect on its official Facebook page early Monday morning.

According to the ECZ, Hichilema got 2,810,757 votes while Lungu amassed 1,814,201 while the third presidential candidate received just over 24,000 votes.

Hichilema beat Lungu by 996,556 votes to reach the required 50 plus one votes to become president of Zambia.

Thirteen other candidates failed to get 20,000 votes each.

The ECZ declared 155 out of 156 constituencies, leaving out Mandevu, whose results were withheld for unexplained reasons.