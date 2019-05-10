Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

He's Here! Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West Welcome Baby Boy

Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on May 6, 2019, in New York.

See comments

NEW YORK — 

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweet Friday: "He's here and he's perfect!" A spokeswoman said in an email, "They are not sharing any additional details at this time."

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she's studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG