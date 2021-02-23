Golfer Tiger Woods Involved in Serious Car Crash

Professional golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The car reportedly rolled over near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, and Woods had to be extracted from the wreckage with the "jaws of life," a powerful tool used to pry open vehicles involved in major accidents.

Video footage of the crash scene showed a vehicle on its side in a ditch at the bottom of a hill. It reportedly was badly damaged in the front. Pieces of the car were spotted around the wreckage.

Woods, who was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he was being treated for "moderate to critical" injuries, was reportedly the only occupant of the car.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Woods's agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport. "He is currently in surgery, and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods, 45, was in the Los Angeles area for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, a tournament run by his charity.

The 15-time major tournament winner did not play in the tournament because he was recovering from a December 23 back surgery.

