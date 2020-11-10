Family Planning Ginimbi's All-White Big Send Off At His $10 Million

The late socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, will be laid to rest Saturday at his Domboshava mansion where people attending the event are expected to dress in his trademark style – white.

His sister, Juliet, told the Herald newspaper that they are preparing for a huge send off as prescribed in Ginimbi’s funeral plan, which clearly stipulates that people should be dressed in white.

Juliet is quoted by the newspaper as saying, “Genius was a fun-loving character. He always reminded us about how he wanted his funeral to be conducted. In fact, he had a plan and always said ‘ndiri big’, so make sure on my funeral, you do not hurriedly bury me.

“Take time, planning for it. Check my requirements well and one of the things is that I want everyone who will be at my funeral to be dressed in all white, no matter who. Please, make sure you emphasise that, remember, I am an all-white guy. The all-white should be on the day of burial.”

His funeral wake is being held at his father’s residence following reports that some people were allegedly stealing ornaments and other expensive goods from the Domboshava mansion.

Ginimbi, who owns a fleet of expensive vehicles, bought a top-market coffin before he died. Thousands of people are expected to attend his funeral.