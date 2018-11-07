Former Cabinet Ministers, Mugabe's Son-In-Law And Wicknell Chivayo in Court Facing Serious Charges

Former Information Communication Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanziwa, who is facing two charges of abuse of office, was on Wednesday granted bail with stringent conditions.

Former Home Affairs Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Chikore and businessman Wickell Chivayo also appeared in court facing various charges.

Mandiwanzira handed himself to then police Tuesday and was detained overnight at Matapi Police Station in Harare over allegations that he unprocedurally hired Megawatt and a personal aide Tawanda Chinembiri to the board of telecommunications giant Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

Prosecutor Michael Chakandida claimed that Mandiwanzira hired the company, which was supposed to be paid $5 million for services rendered, without following laid down tender rules and regulations.

In appointing Chinembiri to the POTRAZ board, the state claims that the company was prejudiced by up to $35,000 in allowances.

Mandiwanzira’s attorneys Selby Hwacha and Brian Hungwe told the court that their client was subjected to horrific conditions at Matapi Police Station, which was once condemned by the courts as a place not fit for human habitation.

In granting bail, magistrate Mishord Guvamombe ordered Mandiwanzira to pay $2,000 bail, surrender his passport, report regularly to the police and surrender title deeds of his residence.

At the same time, Kasukuwere appeared before in court also facing charges of abuse of office.

The state claims that he improperly sold land to Shuvai Junior Gumbochuma, a relative of former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

He is also charged with hiring a company, Brainworks, to monitor the transfer of empowerment credits from companies like Unki Mine and Zimplats into bank accounts under the country’s indigenization program.

Kasukuwere allegedly flouted tender regulations in hiring Brainworks.

In another court case Chivayo, who is being accusing of allegedly siphoning millions of dollars from state coffers through getting suspicious contracts, appeared in court facing various charges.

Mugabe’s son-in-law Chikore also appeared before a local magistrate facing charges of abducting his former work colleague Tsitsi Zakeyo of Zimbabwe Airways.