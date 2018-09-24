Former Minister Saviour Kasukuwere in Police Custody Over Several 'Shady Deals'

Former Local Government Minister and Zanu PF Politburo member, Saviour Kasukuwere, who is facing four charges of criminal abuse of office, handed himself to the police Monday.

Kasukuwere allegedly engaged in shady land and investment deals when he was minister under former President Robert Mugabe’s government, which was toppled following the intervention of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and parliament.

Kasukuwere, former Youth Minister Patrick Zhuwao, former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and several others linked to the Generation 40 faction of the ruling party fled the country after the army said it was targeting “criminals” surrounding Mugabe.

The Generation 40 faction allegedly wanted former First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her husband after Mugabe fired then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa for undermining the authority of the president.

Kasukuwere’s lawyer, Jonathan Samkange, told VOA Studio 7 his client is expected to appear in court soon.

He said Kasukuwere handed himself to the police following indications that they wanted to talk to him in connection with several issues of national interest.

More details to follow …