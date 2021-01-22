Former Zimbabwe Education Minister Dies of COVID-19

Former Education Minister Aeneas Chigwedere has succumbed to COVID-19, according to the state-controlled Herald newspaper.

Chigwedere’s death was announced by Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister David Musabayana, who could not give any further details.

The Ministry of Health reports that 38 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Zimbabwe and 639 tested positive for coronavirus. At least 30,047 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March last year and 19,569 have recovered. An estimated 639 Zimbabweans succumbed to COVID-19 in the last nine months.

The country’s foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, who announced the military intervention that forced the late former president Robert Mugabe to leave office, died of COVID-19 two days ago.

Another top state official, Ellen Gwaradzimba, who was the Manicaland provincial affairs minister, also succumbed to coronavirus.

Johns Hopkins University reports that there are almost 98 million people worldwide who have contracted COVID-19 and more than two million have succumbed to the disease.