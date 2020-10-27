Former ZIFA Boss Henrieta Rushwaya Remanded in Custody in US$330,000 Gold Smuggling Case

The president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, Henrieta Rushwaya, has been remanded in custody on charges of attempting to smuggle over six kilograms of gold to Dubai worth US$333,000.

The former Zimbabwe Football Association chief executive appeared before Harare magistrate, Ngoni Nduna, who remanded her in custody, saying he has to look into an agreement made between her lawyer Tapson Dzvetero and prosecutor Charles Muchemwa.

Muchemwa consented that she should be granted ZWL90,000 bail, report twice a week at the Criminal Investigation Department, not to interfere with witnesses and surrender title deeds of her Harare house to her lawyer.

Rushwaya, who is expected to appear in court Wednesday, was arrested Monday at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in possession of 6,09 kilograms of gold, which she claimed was sourced from one Ali Mohammed of Ali Japan 786, a car dealership.

Court documents indicate that she was supposed to hand over the gold, which was found stashed in her hand luggage, to an unidentified person in Dubai allegedly linked to Ali.

The ministry of mines recently said some people are smuggling gold to various nations, prejudicing the state of millions of dollars in potential revenue.