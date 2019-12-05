Former Zanu PF Stalwart Preparing to Take on Mnangagwa in 2023 Presidential Election

A Zimbabwean politician, who fled the country when the Zimbabwe Defence Force staged a defacto military coup that led to the toppling of former president Robert Mugabe, has started campaigning for the 2023 presidential election, in what is viewed by some observers as the rise of a faction of the party once led by former First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

The campaign #TysonWabantu Movement, kick-started today in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo, comprising mainly of young people, who believe that former Zanu PF secretary for administration, Saviour Kasukuwere, should lead the nation instead of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his colleague that are regarded by the movement as too old to revive the southern African nation with an almost comatose economy.

Butho Ngwenya, a former Zanu PF activist who is leading the campaign in the city, says they believe that Kasukuwere is the right person to lead Zimbabwe as he is “young, experienced in governmental issues and liked by most people”.

He says Kasukuwere, who was also Zimbabwe’s Youth Minister and was sought by the Zimbabwe Defence Force in 2017 when the army seized power and forced Mugabe to resign, is expected to return home soon to spearhead the campaign nationwide.

Kasukuwere was among some senior Zanu PF leaders that fled two years ago as the army claimed that they had usurped presidential powers in conjunction with the then first lady and wanted former State Security Minister Sydney Sekeramayi to succeed Mugabe.

The president had sacked his deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who fled to South Africa and then came back to take the presidential post after the long-time Zimbabwean leader was toppled.

Zanu PF supporters say Kasukuwere and his #TysonWabantu Movement are wasting time as Mnangagwa is expected to win the 2023 presidential poll.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo and Information Secretary Nick Mangwana were unavailable for comment as they were not responding to calls on their mobile phones. Kasukuwere’s pseudonym is Tyson.

Ngwenya says they hope to convince Zimbabweans that Kasukuwere is fit for the presidential post.