Former Justice Minister, MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu Joins Zanu PF

Zimbabwe’s former Deputy Justice Minister and vice president of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, Obert Gutu, has joined the ruling Zanu PF.

In a series of tweets, presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, said Gutu joined Zanu PF today after making his move public at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s official residence in Harare.

Charamba said, “As I tweet, His Excellency Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa accompanied by Vice President CDGN Chiwenga, is receiving two former members of the MDC, Cdes Obert Gutu and James Makore, who have decided to rejoin Zanu-PF.

“Welcoming new members to the broad church that Zanu-PF is!! A key attraction point for former opposition members who re-join Zanu-PF subsists in the policies enunciated and espoused by the Second Republic, and the phenomenal pace of reconstruction and rehabilitation of National Infrastructure. The foil to this impressive development is the habitual state of paralysis and directionless plaguing the opposition.”

Makore was the MDC-T’s senator for Chitungwiza.

But some people criticized Gutu’s move saying he has lost direction. Privillege Makuvire, one of his critics, who responded to Charamba’s tweets, said, “He (Gutu) has always been ZanuPF. I don't know what you are excited about.”

Rex Mugo also took a swipe at Gutu, saying “that's where he belongs, we're not even surprised, what else do you expect from him after he's been rejected by the people.”

Another person, identified on Twitter as Dr. Chiroto, said, “… The desperation has reached another level.”

In a tweet, Gutu wrote soon after meeting with Mnangagwa, “I'm a slave of my convictions. I'm a slave of my conscience. I'm a slave of my principles. I'm a slave of my beliefs. What you see is what you get! No pretences! No fakeness! No double standards! No blowing hot & cold! No aprobating & reprobating! The die is cast.”