Former Criminal Investigations Department Officer Guns Down 3 Robbers in Bloody House 'Battle'

A former member of the Criminal Investigation Department on Monday gunned down three robbers at his house in Harare’s Chadcombe after they held his family hostage.

According to the police, Joseph Nemaisa, who is currently a legal practitioner, shot dead the three who were in the process of robbing his family while two others escaped.

In a statement, the police said, “The robbers attacked a family, took away US$850, Samsung cellphone and a shotgun. The complainant’s husband came and engaged into a shootout with the suspects. Police will release more information soon.”

The state-controlled Herald newspaper quoted police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi as saying investigations are continuing.

Nyathi did not identify the suspects. One of them is believed to be an active member of the Zimbabwe National Army. VOA Zimbabwe Service was unable to get comment from the army as the spokesperson was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

Social media is awash with bloodied images of the three suspects who were gunned down by Nemaisa.

He told an online publication, ZimLive, that “I’m safe, my wife and kids are safe too. My house is all blood. I thank the Almighty for the skill and courage.”

There has been a spate of armed robberies in Zimbabwe in the past year attributed to economic hardships.