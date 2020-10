2

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus - Forward - Left WingerCristiano Ronaldo, one of football’s biggest stars and among the world’s most famous athletes, tested positive for the coronavirus, Portugal’s soccer federation announced on October 13. The 35-year-old Juventus forward was doing well and had no symptoms of COVID-19 according to the federation.

Photo: Five-time world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side’s 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League.