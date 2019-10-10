Accessibility links

2 Giuliani Associates Arrested for Campaign Finance Violations

FILE - Rudy Giuliani is seen with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, Sept. 20, 2019. Parnas has been arrested with another associate of Giuliani's, Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born U.S. citizen.

Two associates of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have been arrested on federal charges of campaign finance violations.

Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen and Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born U.S. citizen, were detained late Wednesday in Virginia, a law enforcement official said.

The two men, who face charges of illegally funding U.S. political campaigns, are expected to make their first court appearance in Alexandria, Virginia, Thursday, the official said.

Parnas and Fruman allegedly helped Giuliani investigate corruption allegations against former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Two other defendants, Andrey Kukushkin, another Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen and David Correia, were also indicted in connection with the same conspiracy. Kukushkin has been arrested and will appear in federal court in San Francisco later Thursday.

Correia has not been arrested yet.

