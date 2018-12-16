Felton Kamambo New ZIFA President as Chiyangwa Pulls Out of Election Run-Off

Former Mhangura Football Club player Felton Kamambo on Sunday beat businessman and incumbent Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president, Phillip Chiyangwa, in the ZIFA elections held in the country’s capital, Harare.

Southern Region ZIFA boss Gift Banda also beat Chiyangwa’s deputy, Omega Sibanda, to land the post of vice president in polls filled with drama before the Sunday elections.

Kamambo was initially banned by the Chiyangwa board from contesting the elections together with Banda and were bailed out by the Fédé ration Internationale de Football Association or International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

In the fight for the ZIFA presidency, Kamambo polled 35 votes against Chiyangwa’s 24 resulting in a re-run as each candidate did not reach the mandated two thirds majority. Chiyangwa, who is the president of the Confederation of African Football Associations (COSAFA) and Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Zvimba South, withdrew from the election and Kamambo was declared the new ZIFA president.

The victory marked an end to Chiyangwa’s three-year reign after taking over from Cuthbert Dube in December 2015. Kamambo was recently picked up by the police on allegations of threatening violence on the association’s general secretary Joseph Mamutse. He was released by Highlands police in Harare after signing a warned and cautioned statement. He was charged under Section 186 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Kamambo, who is a former ZIFA executive committee member, is expected to appear in court Tuesday to face these charges. Chiyangwa also claimed that Kamambo was serving a ZIFA suspension, an allegation dismissed by FIFA, who ordered that the former ZIFA board member be allowed to contest. He quit the executive committee, arguing that the ZIFA board’s term of office had lapsed.

Sibanda, who is Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Vungu Constituency, was beaten hands down by Banda, former Bulawayo deputy mayor, a member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Nelson Chamisa and MDC lawmaker for Njube-Lobengula.

Banda got 37 votes compared to Sibanda’s 22 votes. Banda was last Thursday hauled before the court where he was charged with corruption for allegedly leasing a 3,82 hectare piece of land to his daughter while he was a deputy mayor. Like Kamambo, he dismissed the court case an attempt by the Sibanda to ensure that he was barred from contesting the ZIFA elections.

Kamambo and Banda pledged to work with all stakeholders to revive soccer in Zimbabwe.

In an interview with journalists in Harare, Chiyangwa congratulated Kamambo and Banda.

“It’s democracy. I’m not disappointed. From now, I can go and become a president of a fishing club.”

He dismissed suggestions that he will make a comeback in the near future. “No, won’t come back. I do this and do that. You know my performance. Let them perform also. Good luck to them and I will give them the support that they need. Remember, I still COSAFA president … I’m still the boss for the region by the way … Don’t forget that.”

Asked about the election loss, Chiyangwa said, “Was I campaigning? I wasn’t into it in the manner that I would have wanted to. I wish them good luck. No regrets. I have done the best I can. We can’t force things … As Zimbabweans why should we stifle development. If out of Chiwangwa control things can work better, why not.”

On why he withdrew in the winner-take-all second round of the election, he said, “… (I wanted) To give some people who are desperate to do something a chance to do it.”

Messages posted on Facebook by soccer analyst Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda and Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League boss Kennedy Ndebele set the social media sphere on fire with some bidding Chiyagwa and Sibanda farewell.

Others compared their defeat to the demise of former president Robert Mugabe, who was removed from office by the military in conjunction with lawmakers and members of the public following complaints that he had overstayed his welcome in politics.

Here are some of the comments posted by Zimbabweans on Facebook:

