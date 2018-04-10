Poisoned Daughter of Ex-Russian Spy Released from British Hospital

Yulia Skripal has been released from a British hospital after she and her father — former Russian spy Sergei Skripal — were poisoned last month.

Salisbury District Hospital director Christine Blanshard did not say when Yulia was released, but she reportedly was discharged on Monday. Authorities will not disclose her location.

"This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone," Blanshard said.

Sergei Skripal remains hospitalized and is recovering. It is unclear when he can be released.

"Both patients have responded exceptionally well to the treatment we've been providing. But equally, both patients are at different stages in their recovery," Blanshard said.

In March, a police officer found the father and daughter collapsed on a bench outside a shopping mall in the southern British city of Salisbury.

The British government says Russian operatives poisoned the Skripals with a military-grade nerve agent that the government said was traced to Russia.

Russia denies it was involved in the incident, which led to the tit-for-tat expulsions of British and Russian diplomats and left many unanswered questions about the poisonings.

The police officer who discovered the Skripals was also hospitalized and later released.