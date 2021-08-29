Dozens of Nations Say Taliban Have Pledged Safe Passage for Evacuees

The United States said in a joint statement with dozens of other countries Sunday that the Taliban will allow safe passage out of Afghanistan to all foreign nationals and Afghans with travel documents from another country.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” the joint statement read.

The statement, that included Britain, Canada and Turkey, said the signatories would continue providing the proper paperwork to Afghans who are designated by foreign nations for relocation.

Thousands of people, including journalists, former government officials and civil society activists, have struggled to get on the last flights leaving the Afghan capital’s beleaguered international airport ahead of the deadline for the Western evacuation operation.

Domestic and foreign critics, however, remain skeptical about whether the Islamist group will deliver on its pledges.