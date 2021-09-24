Mnangagwa Says Zimbabwe A Democratic State Crippled by ‘Illegal Sanctions’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is a democratic state that follows the rule of law, constitutionalism and respects the fundamental rights of citizens.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) yesterday, virtually, Mnangagwa said, “My administration continues to entrench democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law through sound legislation as well as fair and impartial administration of justice.

“This is indicative of our strides to achieve sustainable development by 2030. We are remain amiable to share experiences from which we will benefit. My government recognizes and applauds the complementary role that the private sector, development partners, civil society organizations and other stakeholders play in the realization of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) in Zimbabwe.”

Mnangagwa said the COVID-19 pandemic and targeted sanctions imposed on some Zanu PF officials were major stumbling blocks in achieving SDGs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the vulnerability of our economy which is already crippled by the adverse effects of unilateral illegal sanctions imposed on our country. Sanctions have further lessened our capacity to respond to the COVID pandemic for the good of our citizens. I’m pleased to highlight that my government has approved the visit in October, 2021, to Zimbabwe by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral cohesive measures on the enjoyment of human rights. This will afford the Special Rapporteur an opportunity to witness first hand the devastating impact of these illegal sanctions on my country.”

He reiterated Zimbabwe’s call for the “urgent and unconditional removal of these illegal sanctions.”

Mnangagwa said, “Zimbabwe remains grateful to the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region, the African Union and other progressive nations who continue to stand with us and add their voices to the call for the unconditional removal of these unwarranted and unjustified illegal sanctions. We are committed to engagement and re-engagement and peaceful coexistence and to be a friend to all and an enemy to none as we build equal partnerships for win-win cooperation and a common future.”

The Zimbabwean president further said the southern nation is recording significant growth, resulting in the creation of jobs in various sectors.

Mnangagwa, who addressed the UNGA virtually while wearing a mask, said Zimbabwe is set to achieve in 2030 development goals.

He did not address the diaspora vote despite public protests by opposition parties and other stakeholders outside the United Nations headquarters in New York, USA.

Den Moyo, a political activist, said, “This man does not want to address serious issues. We want to vote in all national elections. He did not mention this in his speech and that’s an indication that he does not care about us.”