Emmerson Mnangagwa: Some Zanu PF Members Planning to Impeach Me After General Elections

Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa has sensationally claimed that some Zanu PF members are plotting to impeach him following if he wins the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for July 30th.

This comes as internal fissures in the ruling party continue, less than a year after former president Robert Mugabe was removed from power through a defacto military coup.

Mnangagwa made these remarks Thursday when he addressed party members set to contest in the harmonized polls and those that lost in the Zanu PF primaries.

The Zimbabwean president noted that he received intelligence reports indicating that some people, who allegedly bribed voters in the primary elections, want to get rid of him if he wins the presidential election.

He could not elaborate his claims which have been dismissed as baseless by some Zimbabwean political analysts.

Independent political commentator Takavafira Zhou said Mnangagwa’s remarks are an indication that the Zimbabwean leader believes that he won’t win the presidential poll.

“I think he is not sure about the outcome of the presidential poll. He is very jittery about the whole thing. I think that he is convinced that he won’t win.”

However, Zanu PF activists are adamant that they will win the presidential election set to pit two front runners – Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance and Mnangagwa.

In a related development, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission member, Qhubani Moyo, has given an assurance that all contesting parties and candidates in the forthcoming national elections shall have access to the electronic voters’ roll and will be able to get electronic copies of the same for a ‘small’ fee.

The difficulty that political parties have had in accessing the voters roll has been a contentious issue in the past.