Mnangagwa Fires Zimbabwe High Court Judge

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has axed Justice Erica Ndewere of the High Court for gross incompetence following recommendations by a tribunal to investigate her suitability of carrying out judicial work.

In a statement, Misheck Sibanda, Chief Secretary of the President and Cabinet, said, “The tribunal recommended the removal of Hon Justice Ndewere from office. His Excellency the President has therefore in terms of sections 187(8) of the Constitution removed Honourable Justice Erica Ndewere from office with immediate effect.”

Sibanda said the tribunal established in terms of section 187(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to inquire into the question of removal from office of Justice Ndewere completed its investigation and presented its findings to the president in terms of section 187(7) of the Constitution.

Ndewere allegedly failed to clear her workload in reasonable time and could not properly study a file on a thief’s conviction and sentence resulting in her setting aside the person’s jail term.

She told the tribunal that she was being victimized by Chief Justice Luke Malaba for defying his orders. No details were given about the issues she was raising with Malaba.

The tribunal was led by Justice Simbi Mubako.