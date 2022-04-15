Accessibility links

Livetalk, April 15, 2022: Elvis Nyathi Burial/Zimbabwe Independence Anniversary

Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about burial arrangements for the late Elvis Nyathi and Zimbabwe’s 42nd independence anniversary: Guests: Regis Vusango (Zanu PF), Bongani Dube, Mthandazo Mbambo and Sipho Ngulube (political activists). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.

