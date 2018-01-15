Lead Singer of The Cranberries Dies at Age 46

Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46.



Her publicist says O'Riordan died suddenly while in London for a recording session. No cause of death was given.



"Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," her publicist said.



The Cranberries gained popularity in the 1990s, with hit songs like "Linger" and "Zombie."



The group has sold more than 40 million records.



O'Riordan last updated her Twitter page earlier this month, saying "Bye bye Gio, We're off to Ireland."



She is survived by a son and two daughters.