Zimbabwe Duly-Elected President Extends Olive Branch to Opposition, Applauds Court Ruling

Zimbabwe’s president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken to Twitter, to express his thoughts on the Constitutional Court ruling that dismissed the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance’s claims of electoral fraud.

“We were not surprised by the court’s decision. The election results were firmly in line with all the pre-election polling, and were entirely consistent with the final tally of ZESN (Zimbabwe Election Support Network), the largest body of independent observers,” Mnangagwa wrote on his Twitter handle.

Mnangagwa applauded the nine-member Constitutional Court led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, which unanimously ruled in his favor.

“We have independent courts and we promised to respect their decision. Just as with the insights received from the international monitors, we will accept and implement all recommendations to further improve our democratic process.”

Mngangagwa also twitted a call for peace to his political rival and applicant of the Counstitutional Court hearing, opposition MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.

“I once again reiterate my call for peace and unity above all. Nelson Chamisa, my door is open and my arms are outstretched, we are one nation, and we must put our nation first. Let us all now put our differences behind us. It is time to move forward together. “

Chamisa has not twitted anything on his account since the ruling, but speaking outside the Court following Malaba’s ruling, Chamisa’s lawyer, advocate Thabani Mpofu said the Constitutional Court decision had a serious legitimacy issue.