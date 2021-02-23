DRC President Condemns Assassination of Italy’s Ambassador, 2 Others

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi is urging the central African nation’s investigative services to identify those responsible for the assassination of Italy’s ambassador, Luca Attanasio, and two other people in an attack on a World Food Program (WFP) convoy in the country.



Late Monday, Tshisekedi condemned the deadly attack hours earlier near Goma in North Kivu province, saying those involved must be brought to justice.



A general view of the locked entrance to the Level III Indian Field Hospital, where the dead body of Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio lies, in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Feb. 22, 2021.

The Associated Press reports Italian state TV said Monday night the ambassador’s convoy was targeted by a group seeking a kidnapping ransom, but the sources of the broadcast report were not revealed.



Some militia groups have a history of attacking civilians in remote areas of the DR Congo, but so far, no group is taking responsibility for the attack, which is drawing international condemnation.



A continent away, Italian flags were lowered at the government buildings in memory of Ambassador Attanasio and Italian police officer Vittorio Iacovacci.