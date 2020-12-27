Douglas Mwonzora Defeats Khupe in Landslide Victory in Disputed MDC-T Extraordinary Congress Election

Douglas Mwonzora has been elected MDC-T president after defeating Thokozani Khupe in a disputed party presidential election in which he got almost 1,000 votes.

According to information obtained from election agents of the MDC-T last night, Mwonzora was leading in a vote count with over 885 votes and Khupe trailing with almost 120 votes.

Elias Mudzuri came third with about 14 votes and Komichi only managed to get nine votes.

An independent commission running the election to replace the late Morgan Tsvangirai, has not yet announced the official election results.

Khupe stormed out of the Harare International Conference Center Sunday evening alleging widespread vote rigging by Mwonzora.

But Mwonzora dismissed these allegations calling for all the candidates and party activists to be calm.

“What I know is that today the party will have a new president,” he said.

About 1,028 ballot papers were issued to voters attending the MDC-T Extraordinary Congress. There were at least two spoilt ballot papers.

Khupe told reporters in Harare that she had suspended Mwonzora for allegedly rigging the party's election and for gross financial mismanagement.