'Abducted' Zimbabwe Doctor on His Way to South Africa to Seek Treatment

A Zimbabwean doctor, who was allegedly abducted by state security agents, is on his way to South Africa following the intervention of the High Court, which ordered police, for the second time, to let him to go and seek medical help in that country.

Members of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA) told VOA Studio 7 that Dr. Peter Magombeyi is expected to land in South Africa within the next hour where local and international doctors are waiting for him at the Oliver Tambo International Airport.

One of them said, “He’s left the hospital. I am told that he left in an ambulance on his way to the airport and now he is in a flight to South Africa."

Dr. Magombeyi was abducted almost two weeks ago by assailants said to be linked to the Zimbabwean government amid a crippling nationwide strike by doctors, demanding salary increases.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW …