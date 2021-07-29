Disappointing Start for Scott Vincent in Olympics Golf Event

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent got off to a disappointing start at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after hitting two-over 73 on the opening day of the Men’s Individual Golf Stroke Play.

The Zimbabwean is placed way down the perking order tied in 52nd place out of 60 golfers as the competition heads for round two tomorrow morning before rounding off on Sunday.

Austria’s Sepp Straka tops the leaderboard after caddying a sizzling eight under 63, one stroke ahead of Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, who is on seven under 64 with Thomas Pieters of Belgium one shot behind.