Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, October 22, 2020
Diaspora Forum: COVID-19 cases are going up in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo. In politics, Zimbabwe is attempting to extradite Generation 40 members from South Africa In USA, the nation is preparing for the last presidential debate pitting Joe Biden and president Donald Trump
Episodes
-
October 20, 2020
LiveTalk- The Connection with Mike Hove
-
October 19, 2020
LiveTalk
-
October 16, 2020
LiveTalk
-
October 15, 2020
LiveTalk- Women's RoundTable
-
October 13, 2020
LiveTalk- The Connection
-
October 12, 2020
LiveTalk