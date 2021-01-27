Detained Zimbabwe Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Granted $20,000 Bail

A High Court judge has granted arrested journalist Hopewell Chin’ono ZWL$20,000 bail following his two-week detention at Chikurubi Prison on charges of publishing or communicating falsehoods.

According to the Media Institute of Southern Africa Zimbabwe, Justice Foroma ordered Chin’ono to surrender his title deeds, report twice a week at the nearest police station and reside in Chisipite until the finalization of the case.

Chin’ono is also facing charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The state claims that the journalist posted a falsehood on his Twitter account when he tweeted a video in which a child allegedly beaten to death by a policeman while he was in strapped on the back of his mother. Police claimed that the baby is alive.

A similar video was posted on Twitter by MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala and the party’s spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere who were also arrested for publishing or communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the state.