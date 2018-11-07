Democrats Take House, Republicans Retain Senate

Democrats have taken control of the U.S. House of Representatives in mid term elections in the United States, but it looks like Republicans will still control the U.S. Senate as vote counting continues across the country.



Each of the 435 seats in the House were being contested while 35 of 100 Senate seats were being fought over. There also are a number of state races and ballot issues that were voted on.



Several key Democrats won their re-election campaigns, including Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, both of whom are considered contenders for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

But Democrats in Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota lost their re-election efforts, while a key Senate race in Florida between Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott, the state's outgoing governor, remains too close to call. Republican Ted Cruz fended off a strong challenge from rising Democratic star Beto O'Rourke to keep his U.S. Senate seat in the southwestern state of Texas.



The Democrats apparent takeover of control in the U.S. House -- they needed a net gain of 23 seats to take control -- means they will be able to keep a check on Republican President Donald Trump's agenda.



It also means the House will be able to launch investigations of the Trump administration.



Turnout at the polls on Tuesday in the United States was reported to be high despite rainy, chilly weather in much of the country. There were a record number of early votes cast in the past week.



Many voters see this mid term election as a referendum on President Trump's first two years in office.



Pre-election surveys indicate Democrats are concerned about health care and the economy while immigration seemed to be the major issue for Republicans.

